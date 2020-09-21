Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Transcat has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 45.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 104.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.