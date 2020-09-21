Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Trading Down 19.2%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)’s stock price dropped 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 803,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average daily volume of 149,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 42.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $120,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

