Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 20.9%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price was down 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 5,187,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,747,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Triumph Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

