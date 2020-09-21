TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 69% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,968.50 and approximately $243.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041777 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021794 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015748 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.