TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Down 7.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) shares dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 631,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 483,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

TRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.7% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

