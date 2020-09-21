TrustSwap Hits Market Cap of $43.39 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $43.39 million and $3.67 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.01395251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191802 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,750,984 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

