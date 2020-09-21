TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $602,458.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 83,084,317,940 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

