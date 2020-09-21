U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

GROW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. 86,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,021 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

