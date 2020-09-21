U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) were down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 759,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,898,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $250.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 866,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 582,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 466,190 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

