UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale cut UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -857.50 and a beta of 0.87.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

