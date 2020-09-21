UBS Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 371.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.