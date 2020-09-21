UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UFPT. Taglich Brothers restated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $41.82 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.79.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $332,853.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $316,567.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

