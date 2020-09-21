Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $21.56. 726,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $871.02 million, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Ultra Clean by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

