United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were down 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 1,358,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 722,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.