United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.79. 29,815,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 37,164,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Continental from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after buying an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after buying an additional 98,134 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Continental by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Continental by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after buying an additional 337,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in United Continental by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

