United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.10

Shares of United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDIRF. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

