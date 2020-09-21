ValuEngine Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Sell

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of AYI traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 478,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,221. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

