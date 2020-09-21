ValuEngine Lowers Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of PRTK opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

