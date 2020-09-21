ValuEngine Upgrades Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Arch Coal by 669.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.