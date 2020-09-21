Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VXRT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of -0.04. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,181.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 289,761 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

