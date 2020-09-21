Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.48

Vectura Group PLC (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectura Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.31 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

