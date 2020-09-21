VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139,441.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $139,441.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,550.71 or 1.00942950 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00166941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,076,914 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

