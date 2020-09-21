Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) shares dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 1,064,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 823,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

VERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Veritone alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.