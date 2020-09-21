Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 1.44. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

