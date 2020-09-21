VIA optronics AG (VIAO) Announces September 25th IPO

VIA optronics AG (VIAO) is planning to raise $101 million in an IPO on Friday, September 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, VIA optronics AG generated $226.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $15.9 million. VIA optronics AG has a market cap of $121.1 million.

Berenberg served as the underwriter for the IPO.

VIA optronics AG provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of enhanced display solutions for multiple end-markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Our customizable technology is well-suited for our target end markets, in particular high-end markets with unique specifications, and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures and condensation. Our differentiated technologies include our proprietary silicone-based bonding material, or VIA bond plus, our patented optical bonding processes, or Max VU™, display enhancement technologies, our metal mesh touch sensor technology and camera module design capabilities. Our customers operate in the automotive, consumer electronics and industrial/specialized applications markets. Our automotive solutions can be found in the products of companies such as BMW, Ferrari, General Motors and Rolls Royce. Our automotive applications include displays for navigation, instrument clusters, rear seat entertainment and infotainment systems and, increasingly, interactive display systems. Our consumer electronic solutions can be found in the products of companies such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Mutto and Sharp. Our consumer applications include solutions for notebooks, tablets and all-in-one monitors. Our industrial/specialized application solutions can be found in the offerings of companies such as 3M, Emirates Airlines, GE, Honeywell, John Deere and Siemens. Our industrial/specialized applications include in-flight entertainment displays, marine navigational systems and fish-finders, agricultural equipment, surround views, digital signage, interactive conference room displays and defense applications. “.

VIA optronics AG was founded in 2019 and has 40 employees. The company is located at Sieboldstrasse 18 90411 Nuremberg, Germany and can be reached via phone at +49 (0) 911 597 575-0 or on the web at http://www.via-optronics.com/.

