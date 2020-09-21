Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.17. 1,573,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,007,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 681,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 216,603 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,726,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

