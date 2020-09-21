Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 630,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 445,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (up previously from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

