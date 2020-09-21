Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Buys £13,000 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Lim Hua Min purchased 11,335 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,640.72).

Walker Crips Group stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88. Walker Crips Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.