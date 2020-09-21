Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,385. The firm has a market cap of $968.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

