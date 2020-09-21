Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) dropped 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 853,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 903,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

