WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.75.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.25.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

