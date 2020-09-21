Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research raised Etsy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,613 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,549 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,205. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Etsy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Etsy by 725.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Etsy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

