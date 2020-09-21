Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Godaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.96. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $76,806.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,687.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,757. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Godaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

