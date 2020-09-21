Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wix.Com from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $252.28 on Friday. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.68.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Wix.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wix.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 178.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.