Wedbush Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $988.41.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $901.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.58, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $770.20. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 516.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,864,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

