Wedbush Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wedbush reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.73.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $442.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $409.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.43, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.