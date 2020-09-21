WhiteCoin Trading Down 3.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX and LBank. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $59.19 million and approximately $54,852.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittrex, LBank, Cryptopia, EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

