William Blair Begins Coverage on Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

ARAV stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aravive by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at $537,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 240.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

