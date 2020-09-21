WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

