World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

WRLD opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $142.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $726.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

