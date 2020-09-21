World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Down 9.5%

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)’s stock price fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.99. 590,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 538,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 154.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 338,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 162,530 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

