Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Down 10.7%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 547,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 431,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. Research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,986,000 after purchasing an additional 378,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 2,695.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 322,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after acquiring an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Xencor by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

