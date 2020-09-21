Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Down 10.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 1,332,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 982,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

