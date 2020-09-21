XPeng Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BEKE)

XPeng’s (NASDAQ:BEKE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 22nd. XPeng had issued 106,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $2,120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. 86 Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. China International Capital began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $58.37 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $62.00.

About XPeng

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.