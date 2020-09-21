Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

XPER has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Xperi stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.33. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In related news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Moloney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,708 shares in the company, valued at $457,398.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 204,006 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 591,040 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

