Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Shares of NYSE AUG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. 39,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,423. Auryn Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru.

