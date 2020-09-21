Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $272,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 1,326,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,821. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.