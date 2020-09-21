Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $272,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. 1,326,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,821. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.