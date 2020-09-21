Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.32. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 34,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,056. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

