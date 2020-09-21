Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 182,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,192. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

