Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 182,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,192. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.