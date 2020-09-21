Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.55. Argo Group International reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

